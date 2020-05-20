VWCS holds virtual Special Awards event

VW independent/submitted information

With school closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Wert High School had a “virtual” Senior Awards Ceremony without photos. Winners of the various awards and scholarships are as follows:

Departmental Award Winners

Biomedical Science – Delaney Eyanson

Business & Computers – Parker Conrad

Family & Consumer Science – Kathryn Hauter

German – Kaylee Jennings

Instrumental Music – Kayla Papke

Language Arts – Natalie Schreiber

Mathematics – Sydney Maller

Media Arts – Brianna DeAmicis

Project Lead the Way Pre-Engineering – Ryan Chen

Science – Delaney Eyanson

Social Studies – Kathryn Hauter

Spanish – Mallorie Jarrett

Visual Art – Alixandra Gemmer

Vocal Music – Ryan Pratt

Tom Hittle “Hero” Award is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations that they have been given. This year’s winner is Jason Kline.

The Adolph & Letitia Weck Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two students who rank scholastically in the top third of their class. Students have completed an application and were selected by VWHS Faculty Committee on Awards. Delaney Eyanson and Kathryn Hauter were selected as this year’s winners.

The Shirley Johns Hart Memorial Scholarship has been established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School-the Class of 1953. This scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. The class of 2020 recipients are Kaylee Jennings and Sydney Maller.

The Margaret Shaffer Maney Memorial Music Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in the area of music. The recipient this year is Peyton Sidle.

The John Fox Maney Memorial Business Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in business and has a desire to see the Van Wert community prosper. This year’s award was presented to Travis Reynolds.

The Van Wert Service Pack Scholarship is sponsored by the Van Wert Service Club and recognizes students who have demonstrated community involvement through service projects and have been members of VWHS Service Pack. Jamison Clouse and Cassandra Priest were selected as this year’s recipients.

Principal “Cougar Pride” Awards were given by VWHS Principal Bob Priest to Delaney Eyanson and Jakeb Hilleary. Students are chosen by Mr. Priest based on their involvement in school and extracurricular activities, character, respect and school pride.

The Chuck Thompson Scholar Athlete Award named in honor of Mr. Chuck Thompson a 1975 VWHS graduate for students excelling in athletics and academics. This year’s award winners are Colin Place and Elizabeth Tomlinson.

The Van Wert Rotary Scholarship has two recipients. Receiving the scholarship from Van Wert High School are Ryan Chen and Kathryn Hauter.

The Ralph E. McCuddy Memorial Scholarship is given in his honor by his family to a student who is majoring in a science field. The recipient of this year’s award is Ryan Chen.

Members of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert are shown presenting awards to the winners of the annual American Legion Government Tests. This test is given to all Van Wert County high school seniors that want to participate. The high scorers for Van Wert High School and the county were Kathryn Hauter and Colin Place.

The Captain George L. Purmont Prize was presented to Alysia Adkins, Ryan Chen, Jenna Covey, and Cassandra Priest.

Schrader Realty sponsors a scholarship for a Van Wert High School student. This year’s winner is Ryan Chen.

The Excellence in Theater Award was presented to seniors Jenna Covey and Allison Morrow.

Eugene Aufderhaar recognized Kaitlin McVaigh with the American Association of Teachers of German Senior Award.

The Van Wert Health Biomedical Science Scholarship was founded to support the growth and development of new talent across all sectors of the human health care industry. This renewable scholarship was presented to Delaney Eyanson.

V.H. Cooper Scholarship was presented to Dylan Brayton and Kathryn Coplin from Cooper Farms Cooked Meats.

The OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Awards for 2020 were awarded to Jakeb Hilleary and Rachel Verville.

Gaylord Leslie Golf Scholarship named in honor of Mr. Gaylord Leslie is given to a senior member of the Van Wert High School golf team. This year’s award went to Zane Fast.

The YWCA Scholarship-Young Women of Christian Leadership & Community Involvement Scholarship was awarded to Rachel Verville.

The Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship awarded two scholarships this year to Van Wert High School students Cassidy Meyers and Briana Kesler. This award is a $5,000 per year scholarship which is renewable for four years. This scholarship was presented by Foundation Trustee and Central Insurance President Bill Purmort.

The Braun Industries Project Lead the Way Engineering Scholarship was awarded to a student completing the four-year engineering program. This year, the award was presented to Stephanie Geething.

Alexa Glossett and Kathryn Hauter were recognized with the Perfect Attendance Award for their four years of high school.