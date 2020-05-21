Brian Taylor Bess

Brian Taylor Bess, 52, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He was born December 23, 1967, in Seoul, South Korea, then emigrated with his mother, Kelly Bess (Ok Cha Kim), who preceded him in death, and father Paul Stephen Bess, who was then serving in the U.S. Army. His father survives.

Brian studied organizational leadership at Purdue University at Fort Wayne, Indiana, after his three-year service in the army. He worked for 16 years for SRK/DTR Industries.

Brian is survived by his 2-year old daughter, Aubrey Brianna Bess; and her mother, Amber G. Henninger; a sister Linda Ruth Bess; his aunt and uncle, Charlene and the Rev. Jan D. Brumbaugh; one cousin, Stephanie Ruth Brumbaugh; and many relatives from South Korea.

Private services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Public services will be via Livestream and later posted online by the family. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with military honors rendered.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home. Ohio Department of Health guidelines, such as facial coverings and social distancing, must be observed.

