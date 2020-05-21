Clay affected by CMU’s track & field cut

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In many ways, it’s like starting over.

After a record setting track and field career at Van Wert High School, Austin Clay went north to Division I Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to study and continue his athletic career with the Chippewas.

However, Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford announced on Tuesday that the university would cut its indoor and outdoor men’s track and field programs, effective immediately.

Austin Clay

“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Alford said. “Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan and we know this will impact them and supporters of this program greatly.”

“My heart goes out to these student-athletes — I know this is incredibly difficult for them,” Alford added.

The decision affects 36 student-athletes, including Clay, who graduated from Van Wert in 2019, then redshirted at Central Michigan this year.

“I was at work when another thrower texted me to get on a video call and our head coach and athletic director were talking and announced that our program was being cut,” Clay explained. “I did not hear any word about the decision before that call. Once I heard the news, it sunk in immediately and I was devastated for the rest of the day.”

According to the university, scholarships for current men’s track and field student-athletes will be honored for the duration of their Central Michigan academic careers, while those who would like to transfer will be able to do so immediately.

“As of now I am still keeping Central Michigan open because they are still honoring my scholarship until I graduate, but I still wish to continue throwing, so I plan on putting myself in the NCAA transfer portal,” Clay explained. “Being in the transfer portal is very similar to the initial recruitment process I went through previously. Once I’m in the portal, coaches will start reaching out and I will reach out to them to find a new university to get my education and throw.”

Clay’s sister Kirsten is set to graduate from Van Wert High School and she’s bound for the University of Cincinnati to continue her academic and track and field careers.

“I am open to any university contacting me about being apart of their team,” Clay said. “If Cincinnati would contact me, I would be interested. I think it would be interesting to be competing with my sister in college as well as in high school. It is something very rare to have and I was a part of something like that at Central Michigan with two brothers.”

Because of the redshirt year at Central Michigan, which was an adjustment for him, Clay will have four years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he chooses as his new home.

“My redshirt year was very different than what I’m used to,” Clay said. “I did not travel with the rest of the team, but I did go to some of the same meets unattached to compete against them. After my first meet in December, I went through an injury and learned how to properly stretch and take care of my body.”

In the classroom, Clay is studying accounting with the intent of becoming a certified public accountant.