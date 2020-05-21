OHSAA conditioning to begin May 26

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — An announcement by Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is viewed as a big step toward the playing of high school sports this fall.

During a press briefing in Columbus on Thursday, Husted said all schools will be able to start training and conditioning sessions for all sports, including contact sports at their respective facilities starting on Tuesday, May 26. The previous date was at least June 30, and he said the change was the result of a joint effort between the state and the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

“For now, there’s a reason for optimism, so let the training begin,” Husted said. “So long as safety protocols are followed, this includes weight training, agility, skills and other types of conditioning you would use to prepare for those sports.”

He added that use of school facilities is up to each individual district, and he noted that for now, no scrimmages or contests are allowed for contact sports.

A memo sent to OHSAA members outlined some guidelines which include proper social distancing and a no-touch rule, meaning no high fives, huddles or other close contact and self-symptom checks by all coaches, players and parents/guardians before attending training sessions.

Plans for the 2020-2021 school year and the fall are still being discussed by state government officials and the Ohio Department of Education.