Health Dept. confirms 5th COVID-19 case

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District is reporting a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. The health department is currently working to notify anyone who may have been in contact with the confirmed case.

The first three confirmed cases in Van Wert County have recovered. There are currently no confirmed cases hospitalized.

As of Thursday, Ohio reported 28,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,295 hospitalizations, and 1,653 confirmed deaths. This information is updated daily at 2 p.m. and can be found at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

As businesses and activities in Ohio continue to open, guidance for reopening can be found on the Health District website at www.vanwertcountyhealth.org or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. People who have COVID-19 questions, concerns, or who need further guidance on opening requirements, can contact the health department at 419.238.0808.

For information on COVID-19, including ways to prepare and help protect one’s health and that of others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.