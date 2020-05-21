Justin Lee Snyder

Justin Lee Snyder, 40, of Van Wert, left this life at 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 22, 1979, in Van Wert, the son of Kim B. and Vicki (Perl) Snyder. His mother survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his grandmother, Ange Dahling of Van Wert; his brother, Trinity (Theresa) Snyder of Convoy; a half-brother, Jordan Perl; his children, Sara Vogt, Lexi Snyder, and Arianna Snyder; a niece, Hailey Snyder; and two nephews, Trinity Snyder Jr. and Kyler Perl.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kim B. Snyder, and his parental grandparents, Hermie Snyder and Roxie Grieshaber.

Mr. Snyder was employed in the sanitation business.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no funeral or visitation. Services are planned for a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.