YMCA delays Aqua Park summer opening

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has made the decision to delay the opening of the Camp Clay Aqua Park and splash pad until state guidelines are available on outdoor aqua parks and splash pads.

“We have been excited to serve our communities and families as we got closer to summer,” said Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. “Unfortunately, we will not have the guidelines released by our set opening date of Saturday, May 23.”

Morrison said the opening will be postponed until the YMCA receives guidelines from the state and the aqua park is able to be compliant.

“We want to be able to offer the youth and families of Van Wert County and beyond the safest experience possible in our outdoor park,” the director added.

Morrison said the Summer Day Camp programs starting June 1 for county youths ages 6-14 will be offered under Ohio’s day camp guidelines, while the hewn log cabin can also be rented under Ohio’s campground guidelines.

Anyone wanting to participate in either program can call 419.238.9789 or email Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org.

Morrison said the YMCA is hopeful it will be able to open the Aqua Park this summer, noting that those interested should check the YMCA’s Facebook page for updates.