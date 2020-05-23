2020 Blue Creek Alumni Banquet canceled

VW independent/submitted information

HAVILAND — The Blue Creek High School Alumni Banquet Committee has announced the cancellation of the 2020 annual All-Class Banquet due to COVID-19 virus pandemic warnings and restrictions.

This measure has been taken to protect potential attendees, most of whom would be among the most vulnerable to the virus.

Further information regarding the decision or the banquet itself is available by calling the Rev. Keith Stoller at 419.771.4026.