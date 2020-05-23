Chamber, FBOB create Shop Local initiative

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with First Bank of Berne to create a shop local campaign for the local community.

Each business that signs up will receive a t-shirt paid for by the First Bank of Berne to display and sell at the business. Moreover, each order taken for a shirt will put money back into a business owner’s pocket. The Chamber and First Bank of Berne will also be sponsoring prizes, contests and surprises along the way.

Businesses should submit photos to chamber@vanwertchamber.com or tag the Chamber in the photo and use the hashtag #shoplocalVW.

Businesses wanting to participate should make sure they are signed up by June 1 to drive more customers their way. Call the Chamber Office at 419.238.4390 to register.

The Chamber also has a special “thank you” for Sister’s Embroidery & More for partnering to make this possible.