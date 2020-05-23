David Michael Baxter

David Michael Baxter, 40, of Van Wert, passed away naturally on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born September 6, 1979, in Van Wert, the only son of Michael S. and Debrah C. (Spoor) Baxter.

David worked as an artist and writer.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Debrah Baxter of Van Wert; his aunts and uncles, Linda Spoor of Columbus, Brenda (Darren) Watkins of Van Wert, and Rick Spoor of Van Wert; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by an uncle and aunt, William “Bill” and Chris Spoor.

In keeping with David’s wishes, he is to be cremated.

To share in David’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.