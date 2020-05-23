Vantage Adult Ed gears up for reopening

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center Adult Education has obtained approval to open its doors to adult students, and will continue enrolling in programs slated to begin instruction June 1 through the fall quarter.

Vantage Adult Education Director Kathleen Tyler and a leadership team submitted a reopening plan to the Van Wert County General Health District following guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In its decision approving the plan, the Van Wert County General Health District noted it had reviewed the safety plans for the reopening of the Vantage Career Center Adult Education Program and supported Vantage’s decision to reopen with the safety measures planned for implementation.

“We feel that these plans have been carefully devised and follow the guidelines established by the Ohio Department of Health and CDC,” local health officials stated.

Several agencies, including the local Health District, Ohio Police Officers Training Association, State Board of Nursing, and Driver and Traffic Safety Association (ADTSEA) provided guidance as to processes they have identified as promoting the safe delivery of training.

Additionally, Ohio Technical Centers across the state have issued a report to the governor’s office regarding the safe reopening of training programs. The plan for the opening incorporates all of these guidelines.

The Adult Education Division of Vantage Career Center trains essential workers, such as nurses, EMTs, police cadets, commercial truck drivers, and STNAs. These are demanding and needed jobs in the local community.

Vantage will continue safe practices and processes that allow the preservation of the health of its students and staff. These practices will permit students to keep moving successfully through their programs and to enter the workforce in essential careers — keeping them, their families, and the community strong.

For more information regarding the reopening of Vantage Career Center Adult Education, call Tyler at 419.238.5411, extension 2114.