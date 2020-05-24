Gov. lays wreath to honor slain veterans

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — In keeping with the Memorial Day tradition of a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Governor DeWine placed a wreath at Veterans Plaza in remembrance of the men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to their country.

“Each Memorial Day we remember those throughout history who gave their lives to protect the freedoms we know today,” said Governor DeWine. “Although we could not gather together to pay tribute to these brave Americans this year, it is still important to take time to recognize the meaning of Memorial Day and remember Ohio’s fallen service members.”

Shown below is the video of Governor DeWine placing the wreath at the Ohio Statehouse’s Veterans Plaza.