Juanita June Barrientos

Juanita June Barrientos, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:47 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

She was born October 6, 1937, in Frankfort, Illinois, the daughter of Ervie and Florence (Freeman) Beers, who both preceded her in death. On May 23, 1959, she married the love of her life, Richard Barrientos. Together, they shared 61 years of marriage.

Juanita worked for many years as a surgical nurse at Van Wert County Hospital before finding her true calling as a nurse for over 35 years at Vancrest Health Care Center. Juanita was an amazing cook and made the best meatloaf. She was a devoted wife and an exceptional, caring, and accepting mother and grandmother who loved unconditionally.

Juanita was a longtime member of member of First Baptist Church of Van Wert. She had strong Christian moral standards that she instilled in her family.

Juanita is survived by her loving husband, Richard Barrientos of Van Wert; two children, Laura (Mark) Holcomb of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lisa (Steve) Adams of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Levi (Lauren) Barrientos of Texas, Rusty Halcomb of Texas, Alyson Putman (Anthony) Carter of Nebraska, and Ashley Compton, Brian Berning, and John Putman, all of Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren, Madilyn Compton, June “Lilly” Compton, Evelyn Carter, Harper Carter, Averret Carter, Kalen Barrientos, and Evaleigh Ann Barrientos.

Five siblings, Ervie Beers Jr., Dorothy Sowers, Alma VanWay, Ruth Lambert, and Charlotte Pedigo, also preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held, which will be livestreamed at approximately 11 a.m. Monday May 25, at www.alspachgearhart.com/junaita-barrientos.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.