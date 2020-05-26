Health District reports 6th COVID-19 case

VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday, the Van Wert County General Health District is reporting its sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident in the county. The health department is working to notify those who may have been in contact with the confirmed case.

Four of the six confirmed cases in Van Wert County have recovered. There are currently no confirmed cases hospitalized.

Also Tuesday, Ohio reported 30,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,579 hospitalizations, and 1,803 confirmed deaths. This information is updated daily at 2 p.m. and can be found at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Van Wert County General Health District would like to urge the public

For more information about COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238. 0808. For information on COVID-19, including ways to prepare and help protect one’s health and that of others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.