Letta M. Stetler, 88, of Van Wert, passed away early Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

Letta M. Stetler

She was born April 1, 1932, in Mercer County, the daughter of Cecil and Amy (Davies) Walls, who both preceded her in death. Letta married John Doyle Stetler on September 17, 1950, in Van Wert, and he passed away May 29, 2010.

She was a member of Willshire Union United Methodist Church in rural Decatur, Indiana, and had taught Sunday school for many years.

Letta worked on the family dairy farm all her life. She had also worked at Tuway American in Rockford for over 10 years.

She was an excellent seamstress and cook and enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by five daughters, Nancy (Don Gray) Stetler of Warren, Indiana, Brenda (Steve) Johnson of Ohio City, Marilyn (Donny) Baxter of Willshire, Penny Sue (Calvin) Heller of Reading, Michigan, and Jody (Tom) Bigham of Venedocia; a brother, Bill (Barbara) Walls of Rockford; one sister-in-law, Marjorie Knittle of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ryan (Kelly Ann Lancaster) Dailey, B.G. Baxter, Trudy Baxter, Brittany (Matt) High, and Savannah Bigham; six stepgrandchildren, Drew, Whitney, and Tegan Johnson, Leigh Martin, and Mike and Mac Gray; and five great-grandchildren, Sidney Baxter, Libby Baxter, Maddy Baxter, Josie Baxter, and Hendrix Matthew High.

Letta was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Karmen and Tina Baxter and Jacob and Jessica Heller.

A private graveside service will be held at Willshire Cemetery in Willshire, with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating.

Preferred memorials: Willshire Union United Methodist Church, Salvation Army of Van Wert, or Willshire Park (donations may be mailed to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 N. Second St., Decatur, IN 46733.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

Condolences may be expressed at www.zwickjahn.com.