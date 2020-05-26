More photos sought for bicentennial book

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Photos are needed for Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III, which is planned for publication by the John Paulding Historical Society later this fall.

The book committee is asking for images — including photographs, snapshots, slides, drawings, maps, paintings, and printed memorabilia — covering circa 1820 to 2020 from the public to help make this project a success.

Subject areas needed include: Transportation — Horse or mule teams, buggies and other horse-drawn vehicles, automobiles, road construction, rivers, bridges, canals, railroads, depots, trains, boats, trucks, ambulances, airplanes, passenger buses, police cars, bicycles, motorcycles, bookmobiles, etc.

Other categories include agriculture, farming, businesses, churches, disasters, organizations and clubs, events and activities, military and veterans, families and people, and schools. Images are needed from every area of the county and every decade up to the present time.

The book committee is looking for photos of the following subjects: Paulding County Fair, vanished towns (ghost towns), canals, railroads, pre-1900 courthouse photos, covered bridges, building and store interiors, early industries, and people at work.

Now is a great time to dig out old photo albums and storage boxes and search for images that contribute to a comprehensive history of the county and the stories of its residents to commemorate the county’s 200th birthday.

Images may be color or black-and-white. Individuals may scan their photos and email them as an attachment to Kim Sutton at dkmax@windstream.net, Bob Iler at ethanm@twc.com, or Melinda Krick at tmekrick@yahoo.com. For details and guidelines about scanning images, visit facebook.com/jphsmuseum or facebook.com/PauldingCounty200.