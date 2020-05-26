Random Thoughts: expanded playoffs & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around no Indy 500, OHSAA and expanded football playoffs, and college football and California.

Weird

One of the mainstays of Memorial Day weekend (although hardly the most important) is the Indianapolis 500.

It was strange not having the race run Sunday. It’s been delayed until August 23, due to COVID-19 and it was just the seventh time the race didn’t take place on Memorial Day weekend, with the other six being during World War I and World War II.

Hopefully, it goes off without a hitch in August.

Ohio and OHSAA

It’s nice to see student athletes throughout Ohio starting conditioning today.

It truly seems like a step in the right direction in terms of playing fall sports. The previous deadline was June 30, which was far from ideal.

I still think that assuming they’re played, there’s a good chance that fall sports – football and volleyball in particular – will have an abbreviated schedule of some sort with limited fans in attendance.

Again, it’s hardly ideal but it’s better than nothing.

Football playoffs

I still have somewhat mixed feelings about OHSAA’s plan to expand the football playoffs, starting in 2021.

It all but ensures that a team that goes 10-0 or 9-1 will qualify for the postseason (three didn’t last year), but if you finish undefeated or with one loss and don’t get in, that seems like a scheduling problem. Since strength of schedule is a major part of the Harbin computer rankings, perhaps it’s time to upgrade your non-conference schedule, especially if you’re a Division V or VI school playing in a conference with a bunch of Division VII schools.

The expansion also means more 5-5 and 4-6 teams will get in as well. Now, a 4-6 MAC school is one thing, but the idea of a 4-6 team from a weaker region (with almost no chance of winning) qualifying just to fill the No. 11 or 12 spot doesn’t sit well with me.

To be blunt, there are times it seems like the playoffs are too watered down with eight teams per region, especially in the lower divisions. Yes, I’m aware that No. 8 seeds have won a state title but it’s really the exception, certainly not the norm.

Having said all of that, the playoff expansion is probably a good thing for schools and teams and in the end that’s all that matters.

What if…

Here’s a thought – what if at some point Division VII becomes the state’s 8-man football division with something like 100 schools? It’s not too far fetched.

Will the OHSAA scale back the number of playoff qualifiers in six divisions, or will 336 of the remaining 600 or so teams still get in?

California

I find it interesting that California is open to pro sports teams, yet college sports seem in limbo there.

There has been plenty of speculation that the majority of PAC-12 schools won’t play football or other fall sports this season. Four member schools are in California – Cal-Berkley, UCLA, USC and Stanford.

In addition, Oregon and Oregon State may not engage in games through September.

Where does this leave the remainder of PAC-12 schools – Arizona, Arizona St, Colorado, Utah, Washington and Washington St.?

A decision is going to have to be made sooner instead of later, especially if games are canceled.

If it’s decided it’s best to not play, so be it, but other schools will be affected by the decision. It would be prudent to let them know what’s going on, so they can make adjustments as needed.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.