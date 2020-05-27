Bill, Sawdowski to UF

A pair of recent Lincolnview graduates have signed on to continue their cross country and track careers at University of Findlay. Devon Bill (above), the son of John Bill and Mystee Kiessling was a four-time letter winner and a three-time State cross country team qualifier. He’ll major in Exercise Science. Joe Sadowski (below), the son of Gary and Charia Sadowski, was a three-time State cross country qualifier and the 4×800 realy. He lettered four times in cross country and track, and he’ll major in Business Adminsration at Findlay. Lincolnview photo