Dennis Kimmet

Dennis Kimmet, 72, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, May 27, 2020, at Majestic Care of New Haven, Indiana.

Dennis Kimmet

He was born May 4, 1948, the son of Joseph and Betty (Bardo) Kimmet. His father preceded him in death, while his mother survives in Delphos. On May 9, 1975, he married Dianne LaRue, and she survives in Delphos.

Dennis is also survived by two sons, Brian Kimmet and Jason Kimmet, both of Delphos; a grandson, Collin Kimmet; three siblings, Deb (Dareld) Nye of Elida, Dave (Deb) Kimmet of Delphos, and Dan (Cindy) Kimmet of Elida; his mother-in-law, Ruth LaRue of Delphos; and a sister-in-law, Donna (Jerry) Sampson.

His father-in-law, Lavon LaRue, also preceded him in death.

Dennis was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. He had served in the United States Army, and was also a member of American Legion Post 268, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035, and a member of the Delphos Sportsman Club. Dennis became a Delphos police officer in 1970 and was chief of police in Delphos from 1976 until his retirement in 1998. He was court reporter/bailiff for Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for many years before retiring from that position. He served on the Children’s Service Board of Allen County and the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Graveside military honors will be rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Sportsman Club’s Children’s Fishing Derby, Legion Post 268, or VFW Post 3035.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.