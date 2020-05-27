Optimists grateful for flag program help

VW independent/submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is grateful to community members and the Convoy Lions Club for their help with the Avenue of Flags project over the Memorial Day weekend. More than 300 American flags were displayed over the weekend, which club members would not have been possible without the help of volunteers.

The Avenue of Flags project is the Optimist Club’s largest fundraiser and service project. Members of the community subscribe to have an American flag placed in their yard to celebrate five holidays throughout the summer and fall months.

American flags are placed in front of Brumback Library prior to the Memorial Day weekend as part of the Van Wert Optimist Club’s Avenue of Flags program. photo provided

The Convoy Lions Club, led by president David Thomas, decided to lend a hand this year to the project. Their motto “We Serve” shows the personality of the club’s members, who work together with other community groups to make the county a better place to live.

A number of other community members also showed up to lend a hand with the project.

Those who would like to volunteer their time to help with the flag project in future can contact club President Trevor Webster at trevor.webster@edwardjones.com or at 419.232.2057. Volunteers need not be club members to help with this patriotic cause.