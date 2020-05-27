Pair plead guilty to felony drug offenses

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people appeared this past week for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two of those hearings involved changes of pleas.

Tate Arnold, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to four counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree; and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Monday, June 22.

Sonny Metzger, 45, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his unsecured personal surety bond by testing positive for drugs, and then also changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He also waived a presentence investigation and requested immediate sentencing. Judge Burchfield then sentenced him in 180 days in jail, with credit for two days already served.

Sonny Raines III, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation during a hearing last Thursday, and was then sentenced to 22 days in jail, which began Tuesday.

Two people also admitted to violating personal surety bonds.

Colby Black, 36, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation since March 11 and failing to appear for court hearings. A $10,000 cash bond was set in his case and a pretrial conference scheduled for Wednesday, June 3.

Austin Schwaner, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol. A $10,000 cash bond was also set in his case, which is scheduled for sentencing on June 3.