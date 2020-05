Part of VW-Decatur Road to close June 3

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced that Van Wert-Decatur Road, between Burger King and Chief Supermarket, will be closed Wednesday, June 3, from noon-8 p.m., for pavement repair.

If postponed because of inclement weather, the work is planned for Thursday, June 4, during the same times.