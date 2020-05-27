Trenkamp, Korte now Oilers

Two recent Lincolnview High School graduates have signed letters of intent to run track at the University of Findlay. Colton Trenkamp (above) lettered four times in track and twice in cross country for the Lancers. Trenkamp, the son of Jason Trenkamp and Corry Shrider, will major in Exercise Science. Brad Korte (below) also lettered four times in track and two times in cross country. He’s the school record holder in the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash, long jump and 4×200 relay, and he was first team All-Ohio in the long jump (fifth place) during his junior season. In 2019, Korte, the son of Neil and Stacie Korte, was voted the male athlete of the year in the NWC for track. He’ll major in sports management. Lincolnview photo