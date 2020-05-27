VWCS looks at various 2020-2021 COVID-19 scenarios

This financial graph shows Van Wert City School District revenues could end in the red by the end of the 2020-21 school year. photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The 2020-2021 school year may have a different look compared to previous school years, but no one is exactly sure what to expect.

During Wednesday’s Van Wert City Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Vicki Brunn said she’s had Zoom meetings with other superintendents, Ohio school board members, and attorneys about possibilities involving the upcoming school year because of COVID-19.

“Some possible scenarios would be to stay with virtual education, keep doing what we’re doing, and continue to improve education that way,” Brunn said. “Another would be a blended model where half of our students would attend at a time and there would be a staggered start in two shifts per day, or it could be students attending half Monday and Wednesday and the other half Tuesday and Thursday, then Friday everyone would have virtual learning.”

Brunn added there could be big logistical challenges, especially in terms of busing, meals, and student movement within the schools.

“I don’t think it would even be possible for our district — we would be running buses all day and still not getting students where they needed to be unless we doubled our fleet, and no district has the financial wherewithal to do that, so that’s not even an option,” Brunn stated. “Students might be eating in classrooms and not together in the cafeteria and we’ve also talked about students staying in a room and having teachers moving, instead of students changing classes every period.”

“Everybody is trying to sort through what-ifs and we feel like we’re spinning our wheels a lot right now because we’re waiting on the state,” Brunn added. “I don’t know if they’re going to keep it pretty wide open and let each district decide what’s going to work best for them. Sometimes the state will do a ‘one size fits all’ and it’s a disaster, so we’re really hoping they don’t do it this time.”

“Right now we’re in a holding pattern and I’m hoping the governor will make a decision in early June,” Brunn went on to say. “You need to know that we’re planning for every scenario and we will be ready no matter what.”

Brunn later added that any parent who doesn’t feel safe sending their child into a classroom will have an online option in the fall.

During her report to the board, Treasurer Michelle Mawer noted the district has been hit with a $350,000 reduction in state funding, with another 10 percent cut expected next school year, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She also said the district will likely incur other losses, including income tax losses, with all of it affecting the five-year financial forecast, which shows a looming budget deficit.

“There are a lot of unknowns, so we have to hold tight and watch for the next couple of months ahead to see how things turn out, as far as the state and their budget, because that will definitely impact our numbers,” Mawer said.

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest told the board he’s received positive feedback from last weekend’s video graduation and said, because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, there will be no prom for the Class of 2020.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said the district is done distributing meals to students, but noted the YWCA is offering a summer food program for those in need.

Clifton also said roof repairs at the S.F. Goedde Building are nearly complete, adding the bleachers in the Goedde gym are not in compliance and are in the process of being removed.

“To repair and bring everything into compliance we were looking at well over $100,000, so we made a decision we were going to dismantle all that,” Clifton said. “It can still be used as a practice facility for middle school and high school sports and club sports,” Clifton added. “We will even play some middle school and freshman contests in that gym if need be, but we’re not going to be able to do the old throwback games of the past.”

Board President Anthony Adams said the Howard Benson Group is finishing feasibility studies for Eggerss Stadium and a potential athletic complex and he noted the information could be ready in time for next month’s board meeting.

The Van Wert City Board of Education met via Zoom on Wednesday, but will meet in person for the June board meeting.

The board hired head coaches for fall sports, including Keith Recker, football; Jeff Marbaugh, volleyball; Kim Doidge, golf; Ryan Holliday, cross country, and Samantha Fleming, cheerleading.

The board also approved full payment of all supplemental contracts for the 2019-2020 school year.

Board members agreed to hire Jeff Kallas as a summer government teacher; Veronica Cuevas, Early Childhood Center secretary, and Josh Jones as a bus driver. The board accepted the resignation of bus driver Greg Roberts.

Other agenda items approved Wednesday night include a contract with Muhlenkamp Building Company as the general contractor for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Annex Project; a Career Education Opportunity (CEO) agreement with Lincolnview High School; a contract with the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities for early intervention services; a three-year service agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative, and a satellite program standards and maintenance agreement with Vantage Career Center.

The board gratefully accepted several donations, including $100 from Beta Delta Chapter Psi Iota XI-Class of 2021 for prom; $100 from Beta Delta Chapter Psi Iota XI-Masque and Gavel; $75 from Foster Family Chiropractic-Masque and Gavel, and $2,000 from Leland Smith Insurance Services for Van Wert City Schools Grab and Go meals.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.