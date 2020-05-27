YMCA details information, dates for facility’s reopening

The main YMCA facility will reopen again this coming Monday, but there will a number of changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

YMCA of Van Wert County staff and board members are looking forward to the reopening of its facility this coming Monday, June 1.

The YMCA recently sent out a letter detailing its phased-in reopening plans and some of the precautions it will be taking to keep those using the facility safe from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s been hard to be away from the people who call the YMCA home,” the letter stated, adding that the YMCA staff is thankful community members are doing their part to stay safe and stop the spread of coronavirus.

The letter also detailed some of the activities the YMCA staff has been doing to serve the community while its facilities were closed to the public and its members, noting that staff members were helping the United Way of Van Wert County with its food distribution program, Lincolnview Local School District with its lunch program, while also lending safety equipment local businesses, and providing free opportunities for community members to be active and safe. Those opportunities included free disc and Frisbee golf for all community members and free summer camps for frontline staff and first responders. The YMCA staff also full sanitized its main building, developed a cleaning protocol to assure a safe, clean environment following reopening, painted, installed rubber floors, and added numerous sanitation stations throughout the YM building.

“The Van Wert YMCA has been carefully planning the reopening of our facility in the safest way possible and understand how we interact will be different; but at the Y, you’ll always be able to connect with people, improve your health and wellness, and nurture your children’s potential,” the letter noted. “You will see many new signs throughout the building, portions of the building shut down, certain activities postponed, and staff wearing masks.”

The letter noted that the YMCA is following guidelines from state and local health experts and officials to determine the safest way to served its members, adding that CEO Hugh Kocab, YMCA board members, and local health officials conducted a walkthrough of the facility on Tuesday to review safety protocols, social distancing, and sanitizing procedures.

“This will assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to assure our facility meets the highest standard of hygiene and safety,” the letter noted. “In addition, practices and programs have been modified to promote a clean facility and safe social distancing.”

The communication also stated that the YMCA, which has been serving the community for more than 105 years, “will continue to promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility even through the most difficult times.”

The letter also provides details of the YMCA’s phased reopening, with more information on its new operating guidelines and protocols on its website at www.vwymca.org or its Facebook page.

The phased reopening will occur as follows:

June 1 — the Wellness and Strength and Conditioning rooms 24/7 access will open. White towels will be available for cleaning equipment before and after use, but members will need to bring their own towels to remove sweat during exercise. The lap swim will also restart at its normal time, with swimmers needing to bring their own towels, while showers can only be used for rinsing before and after swimming. Children 12 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult to be at the Y for structured Y facilitated activity, while children ages 13 and older will be admitted and will follow the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines and social distancing/social gathering parameters. Hours will be 6 a.m.-8 p.m., while 24/7 access and use will be closely monitored to assure people using that access are doing their part to keep the facility safe and clean. Note: The YMCA facility will be closed from 4:30-6:30 a.m. for deep cleaning of 24/7 areas.

June 8 — The Silver Sneakers land and aquatic classes will resume. Participants will need to bring their own towels for the pool, and showers will be used only for rinsing before and after swimming, per state guidelines.

July 1 — Fitness classes will begin with preregistration and child watch will also reopen.

As further updates from state and local health officials allow, other operations and programs will be expanded. Membership dues will also resume June 1, including all automatic drafts from bank accounts and credit card charges, for members who put their memberships on hold while the YMCA was closed.

The YWCA board and staff are also grateful for members who kept their memberships active during the shutdown, since their generosity allowed the Y to keep all staff members working and allowed the Y to assist with a number of community programs.