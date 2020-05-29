‘Buckeyeman’ coming to Convoy in June

CONVOY — Buckeyeman will be at the Convoy Opera House on Sunday, June 14, from 1-4 p.m. Stop in and chat a bit and have a photo taken with this Ohio State Buckeyes superfan.

OSU superfan “Buckeyeman,” known for his scarlet-and-gray wig, face paint, strings of buckeye necklaces, and jersey, is almost as famous as mascot Brutus. Little concerning the Buckeyes football team gets by Larry Lokai, 78, of Urbana, an OSU grad, former Urbana city councilman, and retired educator. This ordinary guy has lots of Buckeye pride and enthusiasm.

For the last 17 years, the 1967 Ohio State alumnus has been plastering face paint on, hanging buckeyes around his neck, and cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Come meet this Buckeyes fan on June 14.