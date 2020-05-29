CHP offering support, virtually, to bereaved youngsters

Masked Community Health Professionals counselors are shown with materials for the virtual Rays of Hope bereavement program being held this summer for youths grieving over the loss of the loved one. CHP photo

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals’ Home Care & Hospice is offering support for children and youths dealing with issues related to the loss of a special person in their lives.

“Summer survival bags” and Rays of Hope Zoom group meetings are available through CHP Hospice each month this summer.

Survival bags will include activities and lessons for kids to complete with their families. They will also have crafts and other goodies with the purpose of providing meaningful ways for kids and their families to cope with grief and loss during this time of social distancing.

Zoom group meetings will provide youths with the opportunity to meet with others their age who are dealing with similar loss-related feelings and issues. The meetings will be led by CHP Hospice social workers and are generally appropriate for ages 9-17. Groups may be subdivided by age, depending on registration.

Bag pick-up is offered on scheduled dates at CHP offices in Ada, Archbold, Bryan, Celina, Defiance, Delphos, Paulding, Van Wert, and Wapakoneta.

Families must RSVP to receive bags and participate in Zoom meetings. Dates for CHP summer bereavement support for kids are as follows:

Bag Pick-up: June 12, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deadline to RSVP — June 8

June 12, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deadline to RSVP — June 8 Zoom Group: June 15, 2 p.m.

June 15, 2 p.m. Bag Pick-up: July 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deadline to RSVP — July 6

July 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deadline to RSVP — July 6 Zoom Group: July 13, 2 p.m.

July 13, 2 p.m. Bag Pick-up: August 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deadline to RSVP — August 3

August 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deadline to RSVP — August 3 Zoom Group: August 10, 2 p.m.

For questions or to register for Summer Survival bags and/or Zoom group meetings, contact Laurie Hockenberry at 419.782.4131.