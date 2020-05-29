Crestview virtual graduation this Saturday
VW independent/submitted information
CONVOY — Crestview High School will be recognizing its graduating class of 2020 with a virtual graduation ceremony, to be aired at 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 30. The event will stream on YouTube and WOSN (channel 44.2) at that time.
A link to the YouTube version will be posted on the website (www.crestviewknights.com) at 6 p.m. Saturday to provide the public with access to the graduation ceremony.
