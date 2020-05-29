Eaton, Central help out during COVID-19

VW independent/submitted information

To aid in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Eaton Corporation in Van Wert leveraged the corporation’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Southfield, Michigan, to design hands-free door openers. The openers are being produced using nylon material in Eaton’s Technical Center in Maumee.

Hayley Cochard of Eaton Corporation (left) and Craig Bracken of Central Insurance Companies (center) are shown with Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. photo provided

Eaton has produced more than 2,000 door openers for employees in its Van Wert and Maumee facilities, as well as for Lucas County healthcare workers and police officers. The company also recently donated several hundred door openers to Central Insurance Companies for their employees.

In exchange for this donation, Eaton challenged Central to pay it forward. Central was able to procure thousands of three-ply face masks and donated 14,000 of these masks to the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. In turn, the Chamber has distributed the masks to its business members for use by their employees and customers.

“It is especially difficult for smaller businesses to obtain items like door openers and masks, and it is gratifying to be able to help,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “We applaud Eaton and Central for their dedication to our community, and for their spirit of giving. We will continue to work together to keep each other safe.”