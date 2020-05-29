Vantage students do well in HOSA exams

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center Health Technology juniors Jordan Buerkle (Antwerp), Rylyn Lengacher (Antwerp), and Selena Yates (Paulding) competed in the virtual Future Health Professionals state competition, formally known as Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), held April 20-23.

All three Vantage students competed in the Healthcare Issues Exam, which consisted of 50 questions testing student knowledge of current health-related issues in national media headlines. Vantage staff honored Jordan Buerkle for placing third out of the 92 competitors in the state competition.

Shown are Vantage Health Technology juniors (from the left) Jordan Buerkle, (Antwerp), Rylyn Lengacher (Antwerp), and Selena Yates (Paulding). Vantage photo

“It was a great accomplishment and honor knowing the fact that I got third place out of about 90 students. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of the help and dedication from my lab teacher, Mrs. Carey,” said Buerkle.

All 92 competitors, including the three Vantage juniors, will be given the chance to test again at the international leadership conference, originally to be held in Houston, Texas, but now held virtually June 24-27.

“I’m thankful for their positive representation of Vantage Career Center, even in the midst of the confusion and competition change,” said Health Technology Instructor Leigh Carey. “They’ve all been great sports and I truly appreciate it.”

Many Vantage students experienced a tremendously successful competition season, including Health Information Management junior Halie Davis (Antwerp), who placed fifth in Behavioral Health, and senior Rachel Breese (Parkway), who placed ninth in Medical Law and Ethics at the virtual HOSA state competition.

HOSA competitive events are designed to provide a system for recognizing the competencies developed by members through Health and Biomedical Science class instruction, related to training and activities. Competitors are evaluated according to set standards of performance by professionals from the health care community appropriate to each event. Best wishes to our Vantage students who will be competing in the international competition!