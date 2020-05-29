VWAPAF seeks volunteers for NPAC events

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents who would like to be a part of the Niswonger Performing Arts family can volunteer to join TeamLive!

As a member of the team, those volunteering have a chance to serve in three separate areas of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center: front of house, box office, and backstage. Those applying should specify which areas interest them.

“Show nights could not go on without our faithful volunteer team,” said NPAC Executive Director Tafi Stober. “They are the ones who welcome our guests with a smile and a bright attitude at every show.”

To apply, visit the Niswonger website at NPACVW.ORG and click on the link “Become A Volunteer Today”. Those interested can also access through posts on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Facebook page.

For more information on being a volunteer or for help filling out the application, call the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722 and ask for Kylie Owens.