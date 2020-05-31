Martin Orlie Raudabaugh

Martin Orlie Raudabaugh, 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Laurels of Shane Hill near Rockford.

He was born September 6, 1936, in Celina, the son of Roy Edward and Vina (Martin) Raudabaugh, who both preceded him in death. On October 14, 1956, he married the former Alice May Smith, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Penny J. Wilson of Cleveland and Tracy (Randal) Baer of Van Wert; a son, Mark (Karen) Raudabaugh of Van Wert; a brother, David (Emilienne) Raudabaugh of Panama City, Florida; two half-brothers, Ken (Stacy) Steele of Youngstown, Florida, and Milton (Alice) Steele of Summertown, Tennessee; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

A daughter, Kim Sue Raudabaugh; one granddaughter, Shannon Vann; and three brothers, Edward, Harold and Roy Raudabaugh, also preceded him in death.

Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from West Ohio Gas Company in 1995. He was very active at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. He enjoyed spending time with his family and in his garage.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Roger Peugh officiating. An Internet stream of the service will be available at cowanfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to services Tuesday, with Covid-19 health limitations, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.