Donald John Lippi, the infant son of Donald Evan and Jessica (Meggitt) Lippi of Van Wert, passed away shortly after his birth on May 27, 2020.

His life was short, but exceedingly precious. His service to the world was not as those who build buildings, write books, or rule nations, but his contribution to the good of mankind was similar to that of a beautiful flower radiating beauty and joy into the hearts of those who loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a great-great-grandmother, Esther Fisher of Paulding; seven great-grandparents, Diana Mace of Van Wert, Donald A. and Patricia Lippi of Van Wert, John and Cheryl Ganger of Paulding, Linda Donaldson of Haviland, and Parketta Meggitt of Norwalk; five grandparents, John Meggitt of Van Wert, Jennifer and Gary Schaadt of Convoy, and Donald E. and Teresa Lippi of Van Wert; his uncles and aunts, Jacob Meggitt of Van Wert, Khandiss and Justin Klinger of Van Wert, Brandon and Sara Lippi of Cleveland, Ohio, and Travis Lippi of Van Wert; and cousins, Kenton, Leo, and Madisson Klinger of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by two great-grandfathers, Charles Mace and Alfred Meggitt; and an aunt, Chelsey Meggitt.

A private family burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald`s memory may be directed to Dupont Bereavement Services, c/o Dupont Hospital, 2520 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

