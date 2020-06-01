ODOT District 1 has ongoing road projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Ohio 117, between Ohio 116 and Road T-8, will close June 1 for a culvert replacement. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Detour: U.S. 127 to Ohio 81 to Ohio 116 back to Ohio 117 (see map).

Ohio 637, between C-12 and Feasby Wisner Road, approximately two miles south of the village of Grover Hill, will close June 8 for two weeks to replace three culverts. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Detour: U.S. 224 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 114 back to Ohio 637 (see map).

Jefferson Street, between Main and Crawford streets, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, will close May 11 for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement. The work will be performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.