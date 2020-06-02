More than 100 people turned out for the “Van Wert No Justice No Peace March” on Tuesday. The marchers went peacefully from Fountain Park to Jubilee Park via West Main Street and North Washington Street while chanting “No Justice No Peace” and “I Can’t Breathe.” Once at Jubilee Park, the marchers took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd was fatally restrained by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent