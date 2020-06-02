Charles Gengler

Charles “Chuck” Gengler, 67, of Delphos, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 21, 1952, at home in Delphos, the son of Nick and Madeline “Shorty” (Howlett) Gengler; his father, Nick, passed on June 30, 2002, and his mother survives in Delphos. On July 12, 1974, he married the former Patricia “Patty” Brinkman, and she survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include two sons, Fred (Kristi) Gengler of Ohio City and Mike Gengler of Delphos; one daughter, Heather Gengler of Delphos; three granddaughters, Aliyah Smith, Skyler Elswick, and Aniya Wallace; three sisters, Carol Sue (Glen) Brantley and Kathy Gengler, both of Delphos, and Connie (Dan) Blue of Van Wert.

Chuck worked at Teleflex Corporation until its closing and retired from PSI in 2015 after many years of service. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969-1976. Chuck was an avid fan of NASCAR racing and tennis, always rooting for the underdog. He loved fishing, bird watching, and going to the beach.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Delphos Wesleyan Church, with the Rev. Steven Haddix officiating. Graveside military honors will be rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council immediately following the service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck’s name to Delphos Wesleyan Church, his family, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

