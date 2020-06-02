Elizabeth Ann Greene

Elizabeth Ann Greene, 76, of Convoy, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Payne.

She was born August 20, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Elbert and Jean L. Parker, who both preceded her in death. On July 12, 1980, she married William N. Greene, who survives.

Other survivors include her children, Charles “Chip” (Priscilla) Greene of Richmond, Virginia, and Christine (Shawn) Piper of Columbus; six grandchildren, Parker, Coleman, and Travis Greene, Nick Piper, Natalie Mustard, and Grant Piper.

A sister, Karen Boroff, also preceded her in death.

Ann was a 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Ball State University. She had worked at Pizza Hut in Van Wert and Van Wert National Bank.

There will be private services for the family and burial in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. The service will be available online at cowanfuneralhome.com after 2 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.