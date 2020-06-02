Jacob Thomas

Jacob Thomas, 28, of Rudolph, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence.

Jacob was born January 11, 1992, in Findlay, the son of John Holland and Kristie Thomas.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Kristie (Kevin) Baer of Convoy; his father, John

Holland of Joliet, Illinois; his fiancée, Rylie Lemley; his children, Emaleigh Thomas and Maverick Waldron; and stepchildren, Thomas Snyder, and Vyvian and Cecelia Lemley; two brothers, Jerry (Holli) and Joe (Jessica)Thomas; and a sister, Elizabeth Holland.

Jacob was a scrapper and worked at various factories. Jacob loved landscape gardening, listening to Eminem, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed watching Netflix and “Family Guy”. He was a truly amazing father, son, and loved his family dearly.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, OH 45840.

Visitation for Jacob will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to Jacob’s family c/o the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacob, visit the funeral home’s floral store.