ODOT seeks input on proposed projects

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:

Multi-county

U.S. 30 (PID: 94234) — ODOT is proposing to resurface U.S. 30 in Van Wert, Putnam, and Allen counties, from the interchange with Middle Point Wetzel Road in Van Wert County to the interchange with Lincoln Highway in Allen County. Additional work will include pavement and drainage repairs.

Vehicular traffic may be detoured temporarily at entrance and exit ramps.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2021.

Van Wert County

Ohio 49 (PID: 105154) — ODOT is proposing to replace the existing structure carrying Ohio 49 over 27 Mile Creek in Van Wert County at mile marker 5.24. The structure is located approximately 0.25 miles south of the village of Wren.

Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022.

Ohio 81 (PID: 110498) — ODOT is proposing to reconstruct and raise the roadway on Ohio 81 in Van Wert County starting at mile marker 2.62 at the intersection with Township Road 35 and going approximately 3,000 feet west. This location is about 2 miles east of the village of Willshire. Additionally, two culverts carrying tributaries to the St. Marys River under Ohio 81 in this stretch of roadway will be replaced.

Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022.

Work along this route will occur in a regulated floodplain. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and the carrying capacity of the St. Marys River will be maintained. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the ODOT District 1 environmental website: http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D01/PlanningPrograms/Pages/environmental.aspx