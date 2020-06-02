Random Thoughts: MLB, NWC and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Major League Baseball, the minors, the NBA season, the Northwest Conference and football playoff expansion.

MLB

I could be wrong, but I’m getting the sinking feeling this will be a summer without Major League Baseball.

I’m not about to take sides, to say the owners or players are right or wrong, but it seems like the two sides won’t come to an agreement on a shortened season anytime soon.

Now, some owners say they’re willing to cancel the season altogether as a way to reduce losses.

Not good for a sport that’s already struggling to maintain interest and fans.

Minor league baseball

I haven’t seen an official announcement yet, but I have to believe the 2020 minor league season is down the tubes.

There was a report on the website The Athletic that it’s been canceled, but the author noted there’s no official word yet.

The minor league season is already shorter than Major League Baseball’s season and at this point, I have a hard time believing the TinCaps and others will play this year.

NBA

I saw a plan in which the NBA would resume on July 31, with games taking place at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

That seems quite late to start up again, especially given the fact the players won’t have played in an actual game since early March.

As much as I like basketball, I’m wondering if it’s best to pull the plug and focus on starting next season.

NWC

The Leipsic Board of Education has officially accepted an invitation to join the Northwest Conference.

The invitation was issued last month and accepted within a day, but the school board needed to give final approval.

The only thing left is when the Vikings will join, 2022-23 or earlier.

Stay tuned.

Football playoff expansion

The recent announcement that the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs will expand in 2021 has some people wondering if the postseason should be opened to all teams.

I realize that teams in all other sports automatically qualify for the playoffs, but I’m not so sure I like the idea of all football teams getting in.

Supporters of the idea point to neighboring Indiana, but it’s fair to note that the Hoosier State has roughly half the number of football playing schools that Ohio has, and Indiana schools have a nine week season, compared to 10 games in Ohio.

For it to work in Ohio, the regular season would have to be trimmed by a week or two, which doesn’t seem very appealing. The other alternative would be to start the regular season a week or two earlier or play state semifinal and state finals games in mid-to-late December. Again, those don’t seem like very appealing options.

Is it possible the playoff field will expand again at some point? Of course. Will everyone get in? I have a hard time seeing that.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.