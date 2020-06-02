Shawnee wins WBL All-Sports Trophy

VW independent sports/submitted information

LIMA — The Western Buckeye League has announced that the Shawnee Indians edged St. Marys Memorial to win the Western Buckeye League All-Sports Trophy for the second consecutive year.

It was a very unique year as there were no spring sports played, meaning only fall and winter sports counted towards the championship.

Shawnee collected 111.5 points, followed by St. Marys (109) and Ottawa–Glandorf (104).

The Indians finished first in six of the 15 sports during the fall and winter seasons. (boys soccer, girls soccer, girls cross country, girls tennis, boys basketball and boys wwimming).

St. Marys and Ottawa Glandorf both place first in three sports while placing second in two others. St. Marys placed first in wrestling, boys bowling and tied in birls bowling. Ottawa Glandorf won bolleyball, girls basketball and girls swimming).

The other first place finishers were by Defiance in girls cross country, Elida in boys golf. Kenton and Wapakonea shared the football title.

Points are awarded for each sport according to the conference standings. First place is awarded 10 points, second 9, third 8, etc.