Todd Olen “Toad” Coil, 51, died Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at his residence in Ohio City.

Todd Olen Coil

He was born July 14, 1968, in Van Wert, the son of Olen Ivan Coil and Becky Jo (Mottinger) Prince, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Melba and Harold Crowe, and a stepbrother, Terrance Prince.

Survivors include his wife, Margie (Motes) Coil; two daughters, Jasmine Kinard of Alabama and Christina Hendricks of Texas; a grandson, Jaydyn Stevens; his stepfather, Bill Prince of Van Wert; a sister, Teri Stevens of Alabama; two brothers, Nicholas Prince of South Carolina and Billy Prince of Van Wert; and a stepsister, Shimel Prince of Detroit.

Todd was employed at Rural King in Van Wert and had attended Pentecostal Way Church in Van Wert.

There will be a service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with sharing by Jim Hernandez, Matt Eding, and Tasha Mattix. The service will be streamed online at cowanfuneralhome.com.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.