Treasurer mails out real estate tax bills

VW independent/submitted information

According to the Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office, second half tax bills have been mailed and are due Monday, July 20. Along with tax bills, coupon books should also be arriving soon for those who prepay their taxes.

As a reminder, no cash will be accepted at the Treasurer’s Office, but checks, credit cards and money orders are acceptable as forms of payment. A kiosk is located outside the Treasurer’s Office for anyone who wants to make a payment with a credit card.

The office is observing social distancing and is only allowing two people in the office at a time. To avoid long lines and everyone’s limited time allotment, it may be best to mail payments. When making payment in person, people should be sure to bring the complete bill so they may receive a stamped receipt.

In addition, First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing in Van Wert, will also accept payments, but those wanting to pay there must have the bill in its entirety to do so. Property owners who do not receive a tax bill by June 15 let the Treasurer’s Office know, so a new bill may be sent out.

For more information, call 419.238.5177.