Donald L. Jones

Services and visitation have been scheduled for Donald Lee Jones of Convoy. Mr. Jones died March 15, 2020, at his home south of Convoy.

A memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Convoy United Methodist Church, with Pastors Gary Ginter and Tracey Myers officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday, also at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.