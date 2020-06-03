Morse Family, Trinity: At local gospel sing

VW independent/submitted information

Huggy Bear Campgrounds will be hosting Trinity and The Morse Family for its annual Father’s Day Gospel Sing on Saturday, June 20, starting at 7 p.m.

The Morse Family is a Southern Gospel group from the Ohio community of Laura. The group is made up of mom and dad, Jonathan and Heidi, seven of their nine children, and Grandpa Bill.

The Morse Family

As a family, the Lord has called them to travel and share the powerful message of salvation through Jesus Christ. They seek to fulfill the great commission to make disciples and encourage believers by sharing the testimonies of what Jesus has done in our lives.

Trinity is a Southern Gospel Trio from Van Wert. Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk, and Kim Mason have been singing together for the last 21 years. They have a desire to share the saving grace of Jesus through the message of the songs and sharing their hearts.

The concert is free and open to the public and will be held outside, weather permitting, so bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Huggy Bear’s Recreation Building.

Huggy Bear is located at 9065 Ringwald Road near Middle Point (east of Van Wert).