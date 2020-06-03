OHSAA increases penalties for fighting

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has doubled the punishment for all student-athletes who fight and get ejected from interscholastic competition.

That means for football, the penalty is now two games instead of one and for most other sports, the length of suspension will be four games.

In addition, the OHSAA has approved the addition of video reviews for flagrant foul ejections, which used to lead to an automatic one game suspension. Video of flagrant fouls must be sent to the OHSAA within 48 hours for review and a possible suspension.

The changes will take effect with the 2020-2021 school year.