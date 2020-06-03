Man sentenced to prison term for assault, drug count

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced and four entered changes of plea during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Korbin Taylor, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with credit for 81 days already served, on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth degree, and 12 months in prison, with credit for 136 days already served, on one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

The sentences are to run concurrent to each other and to a sentence handed down in Mercer County.

Austin Schwaner, 20, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with credit for 120 days already served, on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree. He was also designated a Tier 2 sex offender and must register with the county sheriff’s office where he lives and works every six months for the next 25 years.

Brandon Potter, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include 30 days in jail, beginning Wednesday, July 1; 100 hours of community service; and no alcohol or drugs without a prescription.

Those entering changes of plea include the following:

Colby Black, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing schedule for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

Marah Davis, 29, of Decatur, Indiana, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. Her case was then stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Heather Pirani, 34, of Paulding, changed her plea to guilty to one count of complicity to theft of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. Her case was then stayed until her successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Keith Bailey, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He also requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. His case was also stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Three people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial to provide more time to prepare a defense to charges against them.

Jonathan Slusher, 35, of Van Wert, signed a written waiver in open court and was granted additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25.

Sean Laderer, 47, of New Hampshire, signed a written waiver and was granted an extension of time. A pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. Thursday, July 16.

Kelly Alvarez Jr., 25, of Van Wert, signed a written waiver in open court and was granted an extension of time. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:20 a.m. July 16.