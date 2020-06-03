VWAEDC to have virtual annual meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation will conduct a virtual annual meeting Tuesday, June 16, starting at 6 p.m.

Those wanting to attend should email info@vanwerted.com or call 419.238.2999 and VWAEDC staff will send out a link for the meeting. Those interested in joining the VWAEDC, or renewing current memberships, can contact the office at the email address or phone number above, or stop in at the office at 145 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Memberships cost $5 for a year and include voting privileges.