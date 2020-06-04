Crime Stoppers 6/4/2020

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve an investigation into theft that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart store.

Update: Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County has received several phone calls that have helped with the identity of the suspects involved with the May 16 Walmart cell phone theft. Crime Stoppers would like to thank the community for their support in helping with this theft investigation. We really appreciate it!

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!