John E. Lare Jr., 55, of Convoy, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 8, 1964, in Van Wert, the son of John E. Lare Sr., who survives, and Mary (Koczur) Lare, who preceded him in death. On April 8, 1989, he married the love of his life, the former Vicki Wilson. Together, they shared years of memories.

A 1983 graduate of Crestview High School, John went on to work as a mechanic with Hoosier Trailer and Truck Equipment in New Haven, Indiana. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, camping, and riding four-wheelers. A proud father, John also adored his grandchildren and looked forward to attending all of their activities.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki, of Convoy; a son, Jared (Shelly) Lare of Convoy; two daughters, Jami (Nick) Blackburn of Lima; Kalei Lare of Convoy; one brother, Paul Lare of Cedar Lake, Indiana; two sisters, Kristy (Kevin) Bozak of Mesa, Arizona, and Dawn Pollock of Elkhart, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Owen and Charlotte Blackburn and Natalie and Avery Lare.

Because of national health concerns, attendance to the visitation and funeral service is limited to immediate family only.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed by calling Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert at 419.238.1112 or online at www.alspachgearhart.com.